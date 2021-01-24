Chiefs say Clyde Edwards-Helaire is active for AFC Championship game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have listed rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire as active for Sunday’s AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills.

Edwards-Helaire suffered a gruesome-looking high-ankle sprain when the Chiefs beat the New Orleans Saints on December 20.

The Chiefs will still be without wide receiver Sammy Watkins, who has a calf injury. Watkins, who also was questionable after practicing all week, has not played since hurting his calf in Week 16 against Atlanta. Watkins has only appeared in parts of 10 games because of injuries this season.

Edwards-Helaire aims to join RB Kareem Hunt as the only rookie running back to start a postseason game in franchise history.

Edwards-Helaire was selected by the Chiefs as the final pick of the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft (32nd overall) out of Louisiana State University.

Per the Chiefs: WR Sammy Watkins is inactive for the #AFCChampionship along with RB Le’Veon Bell, CB BoPete Keyes, LB Willie Gay, OL Yasir Durant, DE Tim Ward and DT Khalen Saunders. #ChiefsKingdom #BillsMafia — Rob Collins (@RCFOX4KC) January 24, 2021

Other inactive players for Sunday’s game include running back Le’Veon Bell.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who was cleared Friday of the concussion he sustained last weekend, was on the field for pregame warmups and moving around well. Mahomes had no injury designation on the final injury report, even though the reigning Super Bowl MVP also has been dealing with a case of turf toe this week.

Joining them on the inactive list for Kansas City are linebacker Willie Gay Jr., who had been ruled out with an ankle injury; defensive linemen Tim Ward and Khalen Saunders; offensive lineman Yasir Durant; and cornerback BoPete Keyes.

Inactive for the Bills are quarterback Jake Fromm; linebacker Tyrel Dodson; offensive lineman Jordan Devey; tight end Tyler Kroft; defensive end Trent Murphy; wide receiver Kenny Stills; and cornerback Dane Jackson.

Kickoff for the AFC Championship game is at 5:40 p.m. CT as the Chiefs play to defend their title and be on the road to Tampa for a return trip to the Super Bowl.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire is ACTIVE. #Chiefs



Inactive List:



WR Sammy Watkins

RB Le’Veon Bell

CB BoPete Keyes

LB Willie Gay

OL Yasir Durant

DE Tim Ward

DT Khalen Saunders — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) January 24, 2021