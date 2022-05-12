KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NFL is releasing the 2022 schedule, and the Kansas City Chiefs now know when they’ll see their opponents in their quest to another Super Bowl.
With more prime time showdowns expected, Kansas City will have the nation’s eyes on the screen when they play Los Angeles for their home opener on Week 2’s Thursday Night Football.
We’re updating the schedule below as more games are announced Thursday night. The full schedule will drop by 7 p.m.
Single-game tickets go on sale on Friday at 8 a.m. for Jackson County residents. Season Ticket Holders can start buying tickets at 10 a.m. Single-game tickets will be available to all fans beginning at 11 a.m.
Week 1 – at Arizona Cardinals
Dubbed the “Duel in the Desert,” the Chiefs will travel to Arizona to face the Cardinals in Week 1. Kickoff is Sunday, Sept. 11 at 3:25 p.m. CT.
Week 2 – vs Los Angeles Chargers – Thursday Night Football
Announced during the 2022 NFL Draft, Justin Herbert and the Chargers will visit Mahomes and the Chiefs in the home opener at Arrowhead Stadium on the first Thursday Night Football broadcast on Amazon Prime. The game is set for Thursday, Sept. 15 at 7:20 p.m. CT.
Week 3 – at Indianapolis Colts
The Chiefs continue their tough start to the season with a trip east on I-70 to Indianapolis. The game is scheduled for noon CT on Sunday, Sept. 25.
Week 4 – at Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Sunday Night Football
After retiring and un-retiring shortly after, Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes will face off at Raymond James Stadium for their sixth-ever match up. Brady leads 3-2, including a Super Bowl LV victory. The game is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 2 at 7:20 p.m. CT.
Week 5 –
Week 6 –
Week 7 –
Week 8 –
Week 9 –
Week 10 –
Week 11 –
Week 12 –
Week 13 –
Week 14 –
Week 15 –
Week 16 –
Week 17 –
Week 18 –
📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.