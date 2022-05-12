KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NFL is releasing the 2022 schedule, and the Kansas City Chiefs now know when they’ll see their opponents in their quest to another Super Bowl.

With more prime time showdowns expected, Kansas City will have the nation’s eyes on the screen when they play Los Angeles for their home opener on Week 2’s Thursday Night Football.

We’re updating the schedule below as more games are announced Thursday night. The full schedule will drop by 7 p.m.

Single-game tickets go on sale on Friday at 8 a.m. for Jackson County residents. Season Ticket Holders can start buying tickets at 10 a.m. Single-game tickets will be available to all fans beginning at 11 a.m.

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) heads for the end zone to score past Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) pressures Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) during the second half an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs against the Denver Broncos during an NFL football game Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Kansas City Chiefs fullback Michael Burton scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) runs up field against Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Nasir Adderley (24) during an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes under pressure from Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Al Woods (99) during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander, left, intercepts a pass intended for San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, middle, during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) carries the ball during a Monday Night NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (23) and outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) celebrate after a play during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

FILE – Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) throws a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. Jacksonville, which chose Clemson quarterback Lawrence last year and is expected to add Michigan pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson, Georgia’s Travon Walker or an offensive tackle next, is looking to become the first to say it nailed both selections. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

Houston Texans wide receiver Brandon Cooks (13) runs a pass route during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (1) runs to catch the ball as Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) attempt to defend during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs down field against the Kansas City Chiefs during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)

Week 1 – at Arizona Cardinals

Dubbed the “Duel in the Desert,” the Chiefs will travel to Arizona to face the Cardinals in Week 1. Kickoff is Sunday, Sept. 11 at 3:25 p.m. CT.

Week 2 – vs Los Angeles Chargers – Thursday Night Football

Announced during the 2022 NFL Draft, Justin Herbert and the Chargers will visit Mahomes and the Chiefs in the home opener at Arrowhead Stadium on the first Thursday Night Football broadcast on Amazon Prime. The game is set for Thursday, Sept. 15 at 7:20 p.m. CT.

Week 3 – at Indianapolis Colts

The Chiefs continue their tough start to the season with a trip east on I-70 to Indianapolis. The game is scheduled for noon CT on Sunday, Sept. 25.

Week 4 – at Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Sunday Night Football

After retiring and un-retiring shortly after, Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes will face off at Raymond James Stadium for their sixth-ever match up. Brady leads 3-2, including a Super Bowl LV victory. The game is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 2 at 7:20 p.m. CT.

