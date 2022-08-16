KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs season ticket holders are receiving an email from Ticketmaster asking for personal information and notifying them about new tax laws when they sell their tickets.

Stephen Reyes has been a season ticket holder for four years.

“It’s been amazing,” Reyes said. “We even upgraded our seats.”

Reyes said he noticed the 2022 tax law changes during the playoffs when he tried to sell Divisional Round seats on Ticketmaster.

The online ticketing giant sent him—and others—an email, stating in part: “Before we can pay you, we will need to collect your taxpayer information.”

It asked for the sellers name, address, phone number, and Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN).

In the email, Ticketmaster adds they’re generally required to file a Form 1099-K report with the IRS if the gross amount of your sales on their marketplaces is $600 or more in a calendar year.

“We already see the fees that they’re taking from us and then now a tax on top of it, it seems little extreme,” Reyes said.

Financial advisor Amy Guerich of Stepp and Rothwell says this applies to third party vendors like PayPal and Venmo, but only for goods and services.

“It’s just law now,” Guerich said. “They are going to collect it because it has to be reported to the IRS. Technically, any money in excess of your cost which includes the price you play for the tickets and fees is considered income.”

Guerich recommends if you get a 1099-K, to talk to an accountant about how to incorporate into your tax return and how to calculate any income tax that might be due.

“I do feel kind of tied down, but we all love the Chiefs so we all just want to go to the games,” Reyes said.

Neither the Chiefs nor Ticketmaster have responded to requests for comment for this story.