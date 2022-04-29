KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs selected Western Michigan wide receiver Skyy Moore with their second round, 54th overall pick.

The Chiefs initially had the 50th overall pick and traded that pick to the New England Patriots for the 54th and 158th picks.

Moore was a three-year starter at WMU and tied for ninth in the FBS with 95 receptions for a team-high 1,292 yards (13.6 per rec.) and 10 touchdowns. The 5’10, 195-pound Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania native also ran a 4.41 in the 40-yard dash and jumped 34.5 inches in the vertical jump at the NFL Combine.

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah compares Moore to former Pittsburgh Steeler and Tampa Bay Buccaneer Antonio Brown.