Chiefs sell thousands of ‘champions’ flags benefiting the Ronald McDonald House

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Chiefs fans bought tens of thousands of flags during this year’s Red Friday celebration.

Because the Chiefs open the season on Thursday against the Houston Texans, the team moved the traditional Red Friday flag sales to Wednesday this year.

For the past seven years, the Kansas City Chiefs has teamed up with McDonald’s and Hy-Vee to sell souvenir flags to fans for $5 each. All the proceeds benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City.

The Ronald McDonald House provides a place for families to stay while their children are in the hospital, and they are not charged a penny to stay there.

They’ve raised a total of $1.8 million dollars so far, bringing in half a million dollars last year alone. This year, they are hoping to double that number.

At one McDonalds in Lee’s Summit of 50-Highway and Todd George Parkway, they sold 800 flags in the first thirty minutes. They sold more than two-thousand flags at that location in a matter of hours.

Because the flags read “Super Bowl Champions”, there was a higher demand than usual for them.

If you missed out on getting a flag and still want to buy one, you can buy them for $10 online at the Chiefs Red Friday web page. All in-person payments must be made with the exact cash amount. Larger bills can add to the donation.