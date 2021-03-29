Chiefs sign defensive tackle, former Seattle Seahawk Jarran Reed

LANDOVER, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 20: Defensive tackle Jarran Reed #90 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates a sack against the Washington Football Team in the second half at FedExField on December 20, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs continue making moves this offseason and are strengthening their defensive line.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, defensive tackle Jarran Reed has agreed to a one year deal worth up to $7 million with the Chiefs.

For Jarran Reed and the #Chiefs, it’s a 1-year deal worth up to $7M with $5M guaranteed, source said. Very nice in this market, with a chance to cash in next year. Had it been about the money, he would’ve stayed in Seattle. https://t.co/OYBWgHr6q4 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 29, 2021

Reed was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in 2016 out of Alabama and has collected 22 sacks. In 2018, Reed collected 10.5 sacks and was teammates with former Seahawk and current Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark.

The Chiefs add Reed to a defensive front including Clark and the leader of “Sack Nation” Chris Jones who combined for 13.5 sacks in 2020.