KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are one step closer to signing their entire 2023 NFL Draft class.

The Chiefs signed first-round pick defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah, according to reports.

The Lee’s Summit native was selected with the 31st overall pick in the first round and was limited in rookie camp after having right thumb surgery.

Anudike-Uzomah is the sixth drafted rookie to have signed his contract. According to the rookie wage scale, he’s set to earn $12.75 million over his four-year contract which will include a fifth-year option.

Second-round wide receiver Rashee Rice is the last drafted player that hasn’t signed his contract.

The next team activity for the Chiefs is voluntary OTAs that begin on May 22 in three-day increments: May 22-24, May 30 to June 1, and June 6-9.