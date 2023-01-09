KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have signed former 2017 first-round draft pick John Ross to a reserves/futures deal according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Ross has the fastest ever recorded 40-yard dash time in NFL history with a 4.22. He was drafted ninth overall by the Cincinnati Bengals, just one spot ahead of Patrick Mahomes.

He spent four seasons with the Bengals before signing with the Giants with the 2021-22 season. Ross currently has 143 receptions for 957 yards and 11 touchdowns for his career.

While Ross is not eligible for the playoffs, the speedster will look to try and give Mahomes another deep threat for the 2023-24 season.