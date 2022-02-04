KANSAS CITY, Mo — The Kansas City Chiefs’ offseason started earlier than expected after their loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship, but they’re already making a few moves.

The team signed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Justin Watson, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Watson missed a majority of the season with a knee injury, which he got surgery on in July. But the Bucs activated him in late December, and he played in a limited role on special teams in week 16 against the Carolina Panthers.

For his career, Watson has 23 receptions for 258 yards and 2 touchdowns.

The Chiefs also worked out Kansas City native and Super Bowl champion Shane Ray.

The defensive lineman last played in the Canadian Football League last year with Toronto Argonauts for five games. He has not played in the NFL since 2018 when he was with the Baltimore Ravens. The former first round pick had his best season in 2016 with eight sacks, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

Other notable moves include the Chiefs bringing along former Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator, Joe Cullen, as their new defensive line coach.

The Chiefs are just getting started on what should be a very busy offseason.

