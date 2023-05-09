KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Single-game and group tickets for Kansas City Chiefs home games will go on sale Friday, the day after the NFL releases the season schedules.

The league is scheduled to release the season schedules Thursday at 7 p.m.

Fans can purchase tickets on the Chiefs website beginning at 11 a.m. Season Ticket Members will have an exclusive online presale starting at 10 a.m.

Season ticket members have been notified via email with instructions on how to purchase single-game tickets.

Jackson County taxpayers will be the first to have the chance to purchase tickets. The presale begins at 8 a.m. The Jackson County taxpayer presale will take place online only and purchasers must use a credit card with a billing zip code within Jackson County to participate.

Tickets and parking passes will only be available with mobile delivery again this season. Parking can be purchased during the ticket purchase process or in advance of the game.