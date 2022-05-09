KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Things are heating up in Kansas City this week, and it will quickly spread across the Chiefs Kingdom.

The Chiefs plan to release its 2022 schedule on social media channels at 7 p.m. Thursday evening. Just hours after fans see the schedule, single-game tickets will go on sale.

Jackson County taxpayers will be the first to have the chance to purchase tickets. A presale begins at 8 a.m. on Friday, May 13. The Jackson County taxpayer presale will take place online only and purchasers must use a credit card with a billing zip code within Jackson County to participate.

A presale for Season Ticket Members begins Friday at 10 a.m. The club will notify Season Ticket Members via email with instructions on how to purchase single-game tickets in addition to their season tickets.

Tickets for everyone are on sale Friday at 11 a.m. through the Chiefs website.

Tickets and parking passes will only be available with mobile delivery again this season. Parking can be purchased during the ticket purchase process or in advance of the game.

We already know one of the Chiefs games.

The NFL announced during the 2022 NFL Draft that the Chiefs will host the Los Angeles Chargers in the club’s home opener during Week 2 on Amazon Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football on Thursday, September 15. Tickets for that game are currently on sale.

