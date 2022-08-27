KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The rookie treatment has begun for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore.

On Saturday night, Moore tweeted a picture of of a fake receipt from KC steakhouse 801 Chophouse that cost him $22,730. The caption said, “When the waitress hands you the bill for rookie dinner …….”.

Moore later posted a video on social media saying the receipt was fake. Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling took care of the check.

The rookie from New Kensington, Pennsylvania is expected to be a key contributor in the offense and on special teams as a punt returner.

This instance just shows that his teammates expect good things from him as well.