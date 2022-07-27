ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — For JuJu Smith-Schuster, the main focus coming into the offseason and training camp was to get healthy. Now he’s back to 100% and ready to step up and help a new Kansas City Chiefs receiving core.

Part of stepping up means building trust with quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“Pat stays in Dallas. He calls and says, ‘Hey, we’re throwing,’ if you’re out here these days. And a lot of people did that,” Smith-Schuster said. “And I think over time you can just see it out here. Pat’s making throws, and I’m making those catches and just building that chemistry to the season.”

In head coach Andy Reid’s eyes, so far, they’re doing a good job.

“There’s a trust there. This isn’t JuJu’s first rodeo,” Reid said. “We like what we saw before. He got banged up a little bit. He had the pull in the OTAs, but he’s back. He’s healthy. But it was good work today, and we’ll just keep building on it.”

Smith-Schuster had a busy day at camp Wednesday, catching at least five passes from Mahomes in 7-in-7 drills. He also had a diving catch in team 11-on-11 drills.

“This offense, oh my God, the amount of routes that I’ve ran,” Smith-Schuster said. “I’ve ran more routes here than my previous offense and being all over the field and being able to play inside, outside — and that’s just for everybody.”

As he builds on that trust and hard work, the Chiefs’ new wide receiver is already looking forward.

“Today was the first taste of what I’ve got to show.”

