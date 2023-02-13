OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Kansas City Chiefs fans have a chance to meet two popular players just days after they won Super Bowl LVII.

JuJu Smith-Schuster said he’ll be serving Chiefs Kingdom lunch on Tuesday.

The Chiefs receiver tweeted that he’ll be at the Raising Cane’s on Blackbob Road in Olathe starting at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

“I’ll be serving up some Chicken Fingers to celebrate winning the Super Bowl!” Smith-Schuster said.

Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco will be signing autographs from 5-6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Academy Sports + Outdoors in Overland Park.

On Wednesday, fans can find Smith-Schuster and Pacheco at the Chiefs’ Super Bowl Championship parade and rally in downtown Kansas City.

The parade will begin at noon Wednesday, and the rally will be held at Union Station when the parade ends around 1:45 p.m. City leaders released the parade route on Monday.