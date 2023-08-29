KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City Chiefs cornerback is teaming up with two Kansas City-area businesses once again, all to benefit local kids.

Zarda Bar-B-Q and Hy-Vee will offer L’Jarius Sneed’s “The KC Takeaway” for a second year.

The barbecue sandwich features thin-sliced ham, burnt ends, pulled pork, melted pepper jack cheese and Sneed’s favorite Zarda sauce — all on a toasted Roma bun.

The KC Takeaway will be available starting Wednesday at both Zarda locations in Blue Springs and Lenexa, as well as 20 Kansas City-area Hy-Vee locations starting Sept. 6.

The sandwich will be available throughout the entire Chiefs season.

The best part? A portion of all proceeds from the KC Takeaway will benefit Sneed’s Turn the Corner for Big Brothers Big Sisters Kansas City.

“Having it at both Zarda and at all the Hy-Vee stores is pretty awesome – this is going to help a lot of KC kids,” Sneed said in a release.

“With Big Brothers Big Sisters, I’m proud to support an organization that is empowering and defending the potential of children in Kansas City. The kids are our future and the next generation of game-changers, trail blazers, and difference makers.”

This is Sneed’s third year for his Turn the Corner campaign, a citywide fundraising effort. he’s set a goal to raise $25,000. Kansas City-area residents can also donate online. Sneed is offering rewards like signed jerseys and a VIP dinner for certain donation levels.