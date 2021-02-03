Chiefs’ Spanish broadcasters bringing new level of access, excitement to Latino fans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs Kingdom can be heard in multiple languages, and Spanish-speaking Kansas Citians are a big part of the fan base. That’s why there’s a crew of broadcasters breaking down barriers, all while breaking down the game.

The excitement and energy in a Tico Sports broadcast of a Kansas City Chiefs game can be heard around the world — literally.

“It’s something that is in my wildest dreams,” Tico Productions founder & announcer Oscar Monterroso said.

Monterroso will be in Tampa on Sunday for his second Super Bowl to do play-by-play in Spanish.

Tico Sports partnered with the Chiefs and the NFL. He and Kike Morales will call the game for Kansas Citians in a booth at Raymond James Stadium.

“Doing this in Spanish, it means a lot,” Monterroso said. “It means a lot of responsibility, too, for the Latino community, for the Hispanic community, being able to deliver the game, deliver the excitement, deliver everything that is in football all in Español.”

He said it bridges the gap between generations and brings Chiefs Kingdom together.

“Making sure the grandma, abuelita, abuelito and even with the kids just enjoying the game of football,” Monterroso said.

On Sunday, he’ll also toss the mic down to sideline reporter Hannah Bassahm. She was in Miami last year to witness the Chiefs win.

“For fans who are bilingual or prefer speaking Spanish, they’ve never had this type of access to NFL games,” Bassahm said.

Bassahm stands alongside the Chiefs, offering perspective you can’t always catch en la televisión. She’s humbled and proud that they’re bringing the Chiefs to more and more people.

“We’ve increased our international audience year over year, and we take absolute pleasure in being able to grow the Latino fan base for the Chiefs,” Bassahm said. “I wish them all the best.”

The broadcast can be heard on KCWJ 1030 AM Real Country, the Kansas City Chiefs app, NFL Game Day Pass, and the Kansas City Chiefs and Tico Sports websites.