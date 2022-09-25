INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — It was not the Kansas City Chiefs’ day in their loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

There were errors in all phases of the game for the Chiefs but the highlight (or lowlight) of the game was the mistakes on special teams.

It started before the offense even stepped onto the field; Skyy Moore muffed a punt which led to the Colts scoring a touchdown after a three-and-out stop by the defense.

Patrick Mahomes backed the rookie receiver after the mistake.

“He made one mistake. He’s going to make a lot of positive plays in a Chiefs uniform. We’re going to keep back to him and giving him chances to make plays.”

Later in the game, rookie running back Isiah Pacheco returned several kickoffs from deep in the end zone along with fumbling one kickoff in the third quarter but recovering it.

The player who will most likely receive the most flak from fans is kicker Matt Ammendola. Ammendola is replacing an injured Harrison Butker.

After the Chiefs’ first touchdown, Ammendola missed the extra point. In the third quarter, before making a field goal, Ammendola received a delay of game.

Ammendola later missed a 34-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter.

“I had trust in him because he did it last week,” head coach Andy Reid said about Ammendola. “We tried to make sure it was the right position to put him in.”

The Chiefs also attempted a fake field on fourth and 10 on the Colts’ 24-yard line. Punter Tommy Townsend threw an incomplete pass to Noah Gray. This play was also before Ammendola’s final field goal attempt.

Reid said they attempted the fake because they thought they saw that the opportunity was there.

“I should probably not have done that.”

“We thought we would have it.”

Reid also said he had no intention of putting safety Justin Reid in at kicker.

The Chiefs will have to clean up those mistakes as they get ready to take on a tough road test in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next week on Sunday Night Football.