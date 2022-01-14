Chiefs-Steelers game: What to know if you’re headed to Arrowhead for Wild Card Weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s time for the playoffs, Kansas City!

The Kansas City Chiefs have a rematch with the Pittsburgh Steelers after their regular season game last month.

In week 16, the Chiefs beat the Steelers 36-10 behind three touchdowns passes from quarterback Patrick Mahomes. If the Chiefs can get a win once again, they’ll be headed to the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Still they’re focused on what’s right in front of them.

“Right now it’s all Pittsburgh,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “It takes every bit of effort right now to be ready for this team.”

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers will likely play with a nothing-to-lose attitude when they take the field at Arrowhead Stadium.

“We’re probably 20-point underdogs,” the likely retiring Roethlisberger said, “and we’re going against the No. 1 team that’s won the AFC the last two years — arguably the best team in football we don’t have a chance. So let’s just go in and play and have fun.”

Still, both teams know anything can happen in the playoffs.

“I think the first thing you realize is that at any moment, one play can change the entire game,” Mahomes said. “It’s like that in the regular season, but the playoffs, it even goes to another level. One play can end your season or keep it going.”

If you’re headed to Arrowhead for this Wild Card matchup, here’s what you need to know:

Tickets

If you’re still looking for tickets, there are plenty still available. You can buy Chiefs tickets online or on a third-party site like Tickets for Less or SeatGeek.

But be prepared to pay a pretty price. Even the cheapest seats in the third level are going for over $100 per ticket on Ticketmaster while lower-level seats are up for grabs at about $375.

All Chiefs games are mobile ticketing only. The team encourages fans to add their tickets to their mobile wallet to make getting through the gate easier.

Pregame timeline

The Chiefs final home game of the regular season kicks off at 7:15 p.m. Sunday.

Fans are encouraged to arrive at Arrowhead early since there are plenty of things going on at the stadium before the game starts. Give yourself plenty of time to get to your seats so you don’t miss any of the action on the field.

2:30 p.m. – Parking Gates Open

3 p.m. – Ford Tailgate District Opens

4:30 p.m. – CommunityAmerica Club Level Gates Open

5 p.m. – All Stadium Gates Open

6:15 p.m. – Team Warm-Ups Begin

7:04 p.m. – Steelers Team Introduction

7:07 p.m. – Chiefs Team Introduction

7:10 p.m. – National Anthem

7:12 p.m. – Coin Toss

7:15 p.m. – Kickoff

Parking

Parking lots open at 2:30 p.m. Sunday for a chilly afternoon of tailgating and Chiefs football.

Fans headed to the game need to remember that all parking passes must be purchased in advance online. Payments won’t be accepted at the parking gates.

Regular parking passes are $45 this season. If you bring a bus or RV, you’ll be required to purchase a different pass that costs $100. You’ll be able to access your parking pass on the Chiefs mobile app.

Traffic is usually congested near the stadiums as fans flood in to cheer on the Chiefs. Plan ahead, check traffic conditions and arrive early.

The Missouri Department of Transportation is also warning Chiefs fans about bridge repairs closer to downtown. Westbound Interstate 70, near the Benton Boulevard curve and 18th Street, will remain closed throughout the weekend after the bridge was damaged by a deadly fire.

All eastbound lanes of I-70 are still open, so if you’re coming to the game from downtown or the Kansas side of the metro it shouldn’t be an issue. But you’ll need to find another route to head home.

Gameday forecast

Grab your jackets, Chiefs fans. It’s going to be a chilly game at Arrowhead Stadium this weekend.

After a week of warm temperatures, the Kansas City area is expecting a winter storm on Saturday and that will leave some cold weather behind for game day.

Temperatures during tailgating and during the game Sunday will be in the low 30s with partly cloudy skies. It won’t be overly windy, but the wind chill will still make it feel like it’s in the 20s.

Getting through the gate

All stadium gates open at 5 p.m. Sunday, about two hours before kickoff.

Arrowhead Stadium has a Clear Bag Policy, and that means fans are only allowed to bring a clear plastic bag, a one-gallon, clear zip-seal bag or a small clutch bag into the stadium. Backpacks, fanny packs, purses and more are not allowed.

Speaking of things that aren’t allowed, things like food, weapons, noisemakers, laser pointers and fireworks are banned at Arrowhead.

Fans are still allowed to bring sealed water bottles, blankets, small umbrellas, signs and flags. See the full list of prohibited and permitted items.

New last season: The team banned American Indian headdresses or face paint. General face paint is still allowed.

Masks not required

After Kansas City’s mask mandate expired, masks are no longer required in indoor spaces at Arrowhead Stadium, like the pro shop, club level and more.

The Chiefs are still encouraging those who are not fully vaccinated to mask up at the stadium. The team also said unvaccinated staff members will be directed to wear masks.

No cash allowed

The Chiefs went completely cashless last season, and that will continue going forward.

All concession stands and retail locations do not allow cash. Traditional credit and debit card options are still available, and mobile wallet payments like Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay are also accepted.

Chiefs spirit

Chiefs fans going to Sunday’s game against the Steelers are in for an exciting show. Tech N9ne is set to perform at halftime of the Chiefs’ Super Wild Card Weekend game.

The rapper and Kansas City native has sold over two million albums, but most Chiefs fans will undoubtedly recognize his hit “Red Kingdom.”

The Chiefs haven’t released a lot of details about his show, but we’d guess there will be a lot of fans staying in their seats during halftime this Sunday.

Adding to the fun, two former Chiefs stars will get the crowds pumped up this week on the GEHA Drum Deck.

Former Chiefs running back Priest Holmes has been named this week’s Drum Honoree and will get to bang the giant Chiefs drum. Holmes was a three-time All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowl selection.

When he retired in 2007, he was the Chiefs’ all-time leader for career rushing touchdowns, total touchdowns, and career rushing yards. He was later inducted into the Chiefs Hall of Fame in 2014.

Meanwhile, former wide receiver Dante Hall, perhaps best known being “X-Factor,” will be the game’s Tony DiPardo Spirit Leader. Hall was a two-time All-Pro and two-time Pro-Bowl selection during his time with the Chiefs.

Before the game, Cam Anthony, winner of season 20 of “The Voice,” will sing the national anthem while the Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department presents the nation’s colors.