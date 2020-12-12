Chiefs, Steelers, Packers and Saints all close to division titles going into Week 14

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws under pressure against the Denver Broncos in the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, who clinched a playoff spot last week, can wrap up the AFC West with a win or tie against Miami or a loss or tie by the Raiders against Indianapolis.

Despite an 11-1 record, the Pittsburgh Steelers still haven’t clinched a spot in the postseason — yet.

They’ll have a chance to wrap up the AFC North with a win Sunday night at Buffalo and a loss by Cleveland to Baltimore on Monday night. The Steelers will also clinch a playoff spot with a win or a loss by Las Vegas, Miami or Tennessee.

The AFC East-leading Bills can reach the postseason with a win over the Steelers and all of the following: losses by the Ravens, Dolphins, Raiders and Patriots.

In the NFC, the Green Bay Packers can clinch the NFC North with a win over Detroit or a loss by Minnesota to Tampa Bay.

The Packers will qualify for the postseason with a win and any of the following: a loss by either the Cardinals or Rams or a Seahawks win over the 0-12 New York Jets.

And the surging New Orleans Saints, who have won nine in a row, can clinch the NFC South title with a win over Philadelphia or a loss by the Buccaneers to the Vikings.