Chiefs’ Super Bowl LIV game tops list of 2020’s 100 most-viewed TV programs

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

In what is believed to be a first in the history of television, no scripted series cracked the top 100 shows in a single year.

The most popular entertainment programs have been migrating to streaming services for the past several years. But while TV ratings for entertainment programming have dropped drastically, there’s always been at least one or two shows to crack the top 100 list.

In 2019, for example, the sitcom “The Big Bang Theory” placed two episodes in the top 100, including the series finale from May of that year which drew 18.535 million viewers.

The lack of scripted programming in 2020’s list underscores just how important live event programming is to television networks and why, in the era of declining TV subscribers, media rights for top-tier sports continue to see big increases.

With almost 100 million viewers, last year’s Super Bowl featuring the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers was the top-rated television program. In total, 11 Chiefs game ranked in the top 100 programs, including three of the top 10.