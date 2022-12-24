KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid hasn’t been bashful about his affinity for cheeseburgers, famously celebrating the franchise’s 2019 AFC Championship with one, and joking that wearing his Super Bowl ring might get him a free one.

Following a Christmas Eve victory over the Seattle Seahawks at Arrowhead Stadium, quarterback Patrick Mahomes said the team took a poll on what gift to give Reid, with tight end Travis Kelce hand-delivering the delicacy, cleverly concealed.

The best gift for the best coach ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2Nvw6Oz3BO — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 24, 2022

“Hey! May you all get a gift as great as this, cheeseburgers in paradise, baby!” Reid exclaimed after unwrapping a fully loaded triple cheeseburger.

In addition to the overall festive nature of the moment, there’s a bit of comedy in the video from coach Reid where he jokes, “It’s alive!” before opening the burger box. Perhaps he’s really taken to acting after appearing in a State Farm commercial with Mahomes that’s in regular rotation this season.

With the win, Reid now has 244 in his career, closing in on Tom Landry’s 250 for possession of fourth place all time. When he was on the verge of passing Curly Lambeau to crack the top 5 in 2020, cheeseburgers were also on his mind when asked of his place in history.

“I’ve had some teams I’ve been involved with that had just put together some great games. You always think back to the Championship games or Super Bowls but there’s been some really good ones mixed in there. We’ve had some good ones here; we’ve had some good ones in Philly. You don’t hang on those for very long. You’ve got to get yourself back on track for the Jets. I’ll look back, hang on and grab a cheeseburger when it’s all over and we’ll reflect,” Reid said before a Week 8 game against the New York Jets.