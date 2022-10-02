TAMPA, Fla. — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is regarded as one of the most elite tight ends in the NFL and on Sunday Night Football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he has a chance to etch his name even further into the history books.

Kelce is just 51 yards away from passing former Bucs and New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski for fifth in the all-time leaderboard for reception yards by a tight end in league history.

Tony Gonzalez – 15,127 Jason Witten – 13,046 Antonio Gates – 11,841 Shannon Sharpe – 9,961 Rob Gronkowski – 9,286 Travis Kelce – 9,236

Kelce would enter a top-5 that is led by former Chiefs tight end Tony Gonzalez.

Through three games, Kelce is averaging 76.7 receiving yards per game aided by his 121 yards in Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals.

If he manages to find the end zone, Kelce will tie Greg Olsen for eight on all-time on the tight end list and just one shy of seventh place Shannon Sharpe.

The Chiefs and Bucs kickoff from Raymond James Stadium at 7:20 p.m.