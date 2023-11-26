LAS VEGAS — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has his name etched all over the franchise record books, and he is officially at the top now.

Kelce leads the franchise in career receiving yards and eclipsed 11,000 career receiving yards, a mark that no other Chiefs player has reached.

In his 154th career game, he is the fastest tight end to 11,000 yards in NFL history and he is the 17th-fastest player of any position to 11K in NFL history.

The 34-year-old reached this mark on Sunday as the Chiefs defeated AFC West rival Las Vegas Raiders 31-17 to reach an 8-3 record.

Kelce recorded 91 yards on six catches.

Kelce has also recorded an NFL record seven-straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons and is on pace to record another as he leads the Chiefs with 732 yards and five touchdowns with six more games to go in the regular season.

He owns 37 games with 100+ receiving yards (most in NFL history for a tight end) and

has caught at least one pass in 171 consecutive games (regular and postseason).

Since entering the NFL in 2013, Kelce has led all tight ends in receiving yards (11,076) and receptions (884).

The star Cincinnati product also has other milestones that he could reach this season.

With 74 career receiving touchdowns, Kelce needs just one more to pass Dallas Cowboys legend Jason Witten for fifth-most as a tight end (74) in NFL history.

The 74 receiving touchdowns also have Kelce just three shy of passing Chiefs legend Tony Gonzalez (76) for most in franchise history.

With 77 total career touchdowns scored, Kelce is seven shy of passing Priest Holmes for the franchise record (83).