KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It was a career night for Travis Kelce against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football.

The Chiefs tight-end caught four passing touchdowns, tying a franchise record.

The other two Chiefs to accomplish the feat was wide receiver Frank Jackson in 1964 and the all-time franchise rushing leader, Jamaal Charles in 2013.

Kelce also tied Tony Gonzalez for consecutive games with a reception in franchise history with 131.

Kelce continues to climb franchise and tight-end record books in his legendary Chiefs career. The Chiefs were also able to get the win over the Raiders to put them at 4-1 on the season.