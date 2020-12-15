Chiefs team up with 24 Hour Fitness founder to open fitness center in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Kansas City Chiefs plan to open a new health and fitness center in Overland Park next spring.

Named Chiefs Fit, the 37,000-square-foot, team-themed gym will be located at Regency Park Shopping Center near 93rd Street and Metcalf Avenue.

The Chiefs say the gym is open to fitness enthusiasts of all levels and for the whole family. There will even be a Kingdom Kids Zone for kids to play while parents train.

Guests will have access to Chiefs-branded free weights, machines and cardio equipment. The gym will also come equipped with an indoor turf field and a recovery facility that features cryotherapy, hydro-massage machines, a sauna, locker rooms and more.

If you’re looking for some workout support, Chiefs Fit will offer group fitness classes, personal training services and a fuel station. And for the diehard Chiefs fans, the facility will have a retail store where guests can pick up Chiefs Fit-branded merchandise.

Chiefs Fit indoor turf (Photo courtesy of the Kansas City Chiefs)

Membership details will be released in January, and enrollment will open at the same time. The first 500 people to join will secure a lifetime reduced rate and will receive a special kit that includes a branded Nike hat, t-shirt and mask.

For those worried about health and safety in the middle of a pandemic, the Chiefs said they will implement the same protocols used at Arrowhead Stadium. The facility will have improved HVAC ventilation, touchless water bottle fillers, and will comply with mask orders and sanitization and social distancing guidance.

“We’re extremely excited to announce Chiefs Fit and can’t wait for this venture to be up and running in a few short months,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said in a statement.

“We have continued to focus on health and wellness over the past couple of years, and not just for our players, coaches and staff. This focus has included looking for ways to promote health and wellness to our fans and in our community, and we think that having a state-of-the art fitness center with our brand, paired with the best staff, equipment and services, will provide a truly one-of-a-kind experience for workout enthusiasts of all walks of life throughout the Kansas City area.”

Chiefs Fit front façade rendering (Photo courtesy of the Kansas City Chiefs)

The project is a joint effort between the Chiefs and M6 Football and its founder and chairman, Mark Mastrov, who is the founder of 24 Hour Fitness. Mastrov sold the company in 2014.

And this isn’t the first time Mastrov has partnered with an NFL team to take on this kind of gym. He’s also launched gyms with the San Francisco 49ers, the Dallas Cowboys, the Chicago Bears, the Cleveland Browns and the Houston Texans.

“We are very excited and proud to be able to partner with the Super Bowl Champion Chiefs to bring this amazing facility to life,” Mastrov said in a statement from the Chiefs. “Our goal is to enhance people’s lives through health and fitness and keep them fit year round.”