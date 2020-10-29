Chiefs tickets for final 3 regular season home games to go on sale with same reduced capacity of 22%

The Kansas City Chiefs will begin selling tickets to the final three regular season home games of the 2020 season beginning with season ticket members next Monday, Nov. 2.

Tickets for games against the Broncos on Dec. 6, the Falcons on Dec. 27, and the Chargers on Jan. 3 will be sold under the same reduced capacity of approximately 22%.

Any tickets remaining after the season ticket member presale will go on sale to Jackson County residents and the general public on Thursday, Nov. 5.

Tickets will be sold in grouped pods of seats, with the ability to purchase as many as six seats in the same pod through the online process.

Fans will be required to attend with known guests sitting within their purchased pod.

Face masks will be required at all times for fans attending games at Arrowhead Stadium, with the exception of when fans are actively eating or drinking.

All bags, including previously approved clear bags and small clutch bags, will be prohibited inside the stadium to minimize contact in the security screening process.

The stadium will be completely cashless to minimize contact between guests and staff during transactions.

Tailgating is allowed in the parking lot provided guests only use the tailgate area behind their vehicle and do so with guests who have tickets within their same ticket pod.

Fans are encouraged to stay home if they are sick or are showing COVID-19 symptoms or have been or believe to have been in close contact with anyone confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19 or is displaying COVID-like symptoms.