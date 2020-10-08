Chiefs tickets for games against Jets, Panthers to go on sale next week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another round of Chiefs tickets for two upcoming home games are up for grabs next week, but those hoping for more fans in the stands will be disappointed.

Starting Oct. 12, fans can buy tickets to games against the New York Jets and the Carolina Panthers at Arrowhead Stadium. Those games are scheduled to be played on Nov. 1 and Nov. 8, respectively.

But after talking with local health and government officials, the Chiefs will have the same 22% capacity at Arrowhead for these games as they did their first three home games.

And just like the previous games, tickets will be sold in grouped pods of up to six seats. Fans are required to know everyone in their pod.

Tickets will go on sale to season ticket holders first from Oct. 12-16.

Then if there are any seats left, Jackson County residents will be able to grab tickets through a special presale. The general public will follow after that.

You can buy tickets at chiefs.com/tickets when the Jets and Panthers games go on sale.

Other changes at Arrowhead

If you haven’t heard already, there are a number of changes at Arrowhead this season to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Fans who score tickets to watch the defending Super Bowl champions will be required to wear a face mask at all times, with the exception of when actively eating or drinking. This is a league-wide requirement.

All parking will be general (red) parking, and it must be purchased in advance. Fans will get a recommended parking entry gate based on their seats to minimize contact with others, and cars will be parked every other spot.

Tailgating is still allowed, but fans are expected to stay in the area behind their vehicle to maintain physical distancing. The team is also asking fans to wear masks while tailgating, again except when eating or drinking.

Then, when you’re ready to head into the stadium, you’ll be required to enter via a specific gate based on your seat. It will be indicated on your ticket.

All bags — including clear bags and clutch bags, which were previously approved — are now prohibited.

Additionally, Arrowhead Stadium will be broken up into zones to eliminate crossover and minimize exposure. Fans will find their zone on their ticket and are expected to stay in that zone throughout the game.