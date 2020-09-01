Chiefs to celebrate home opener by turning Kansas City red in days before Texans game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With less than 10 days before the Kansas City Chiefs home opener, the team is already planning how to get the Kingdom excited for the return of football.

As Super Bowl champions, the Chiefs will kick off the NFL’s regular season against the Houston Texans on Sept. 10 at Arrowhead Stadium.

With a Thursday night game, what would normally be a Red Friday celebration throughout Kansas City is now more of a Red Wednesday, and the pandemic will limit any large events.

But after winning the Super Bowl, Chiefs Kingdom will still spread red across the Kansas City metro in the days leading up to the home opener.

On Sept. 2, the Country Club Plaza will be the one of the first areas to turn red as Red Friday flags go up and popular statues get Chiefs jerseys.

That same day, Union Station will light up red at night and during the day, fans will be able to see the massive banners hanging in front of the windows outside.

On Sept. 3, Westport will get its own Red Friday flags and jerseys.

Super Bowl Champions logos will be painted throughout Kansas City on Sept. 4. The team didn’t specify where, so fans will have to go on an adventure to find them.

Just two days before the game, on Sept. 8, the Chiefs will unveil new Red Friday murals. That same day, the Kansas City skyline will be lit red for the first time this season.

On Sept. 9, several popular fountains will show their Chiefs spirit, too. Northland Fountain and the fountains at Mill Creek Park and Crown Center will be dyed red. Meyer Circle Fountain and the Waldo Water Tower will be lit red.

Sept. 9 will also be the kickoff date for the first Red Friday Run, which will be fully virtual and be open through Sept. 13.

Finally, Red Friday flags will go on sale on Sept. 9 to Chiefs fans across the region for a minimum $5 donation. This year, the flags have a special design to celebrate the team’s Super Bowl win.

And just like in years past, the proceeds from flag sales benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City. Last year, Red Friday flag sales raised more than $500,000.

Flags are being sold at more than 135 Kansas City- and St. Joseph-area McDonald’s restaurants, Kansas City-area Hy-Vee stores and CommunityAmerica Credit Union branches.

Flags will also be sold at McDonald’s in Springfield, Missouri, and Topeka, Kansas, and sales will benefit their respective Ronald McDonald House Charities chapters.

Find a map of all the locations you can buy a Red Friday flag here.

For those who want to avoid shopping in person, Chiefs fans can buy a Red Friday flag online for a minimum donation of $10 on shop.chiefs.com.

When Kansas City is finally filled with red and fans have their flags, the Chiefs will kick off against the Texans on Sept. 10, ready to run it back for another Super Bowl win.

FOX4 will have full coverage on air and, on fox4kc.com and on social media of all the fun leading up to the Chiefs home opener.