KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card round of the 2023-24 NFL Playoffs.

Thanks to the Houston Texans winning the AFC South and the Pittsburgh Steelers beating the 1-seed Baltimore Ravens, the final game of Week 18 had several playoff implications when the Buffalo Bills played the Miami Dolphins.

A Bills win resulted in this outcome.

The Chiefs are the lowest seed they have been in the Mahomes era as a 3-seed in the AFC at 11-6.

This is also the most losses that the Chiefs have suffered since Mahomes has been a starter.

They still will have at least one home playoff game but could have another if the 2-seed Bills suffer a loss in the Wild Card round to the Steelers.

This will be Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s first game back at Arrowhead Stadium since he was traded to Miami almost two years ago.

The Chiefs beat the Dolphins 21-14 in Germany in Week 9 and held Hill to eight catches for 62 yards and no touchdowns. Neither team tallied over 300 yards in the game.

The Chiefs will kick off against the Dolphins on Saturday at 7 p.m.