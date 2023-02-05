KANSAS CITY, Mo. — To kick off the Super Bowl week, the Kansas City Chiefs are hosting Crossroads Academy’s fifth graders to tour GEHA Arrowhead Stadium as part of spirit week.

Students will visit and tour the stadium on Monday, February 6.

The students will visit the Chiefs Hall of Honor during their tour and meet with Historian Mike Davidson, the organization said. They will also learn about the legacy of the Chiefs, its Founder Lamar Hunt, and his tie to the fabled Lombardi Trophy.

In addition, students will have the opportunity to see this shiny symbol of success in the NFL as well as the chance to draw their version of this iconic trophy alongside Kansas City Ambassadors Neil Smith, Tim Barnett, and Gary Stills.

This week, leading up to the Super Bowl appearance, classrooms around the metro are participating in a special spirit week. Daily themes include: Lift the Lombardi Monday, Travis Tuesday, Wacky Wednesday, Touchdown Thursday, and Red Friday.

Classrooms can also participate in the spirit week competition by signing up and submitting videos and pictures. The winner will receive a poster for their classroom.