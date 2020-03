KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs are reportedly re-signing wide receiver Demarcus Robinson to a one-year deal according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

Robinson had 32 catches for 449 yards and four touchdowns in 2019, and had eight receptions for 119 yards and a touchdown in the Chiefs four postseason games.

Robinson will be the fourth Chief to resign with Kansas City this offseason, and the seventh player overall acquired by the team in free agency.