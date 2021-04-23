Chiefs trade first round pick for LT Orlando Brown from Baltimore, reports say

BALTIMORE, MD – OCTOBER 13: Orlando Brown #78 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up prior to playing against Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium on October 13, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Dan Kubus/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to reports, the Kansas City Chiefs traded their first round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft for left tackle Orlando Brown from the Baltimore Ravens.

The #Ravens are trading LT Orlando Brown to the #Chiefs, per me and @MikeGarafolo. A new blindside protector for Patrick Mahomes. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 23, 2021

The Baltimore Ravens will receive the Chiefs’ first, third and fourth round picks this year and a fifth round pick in 2022.

The Chiefs receive the left tackle they’ve been searching for to protect quarterback Patrick Mahomes, as well as a second round pick in 2021 and a sixth round pick in 2022, per reports.

Brown is the latest offensive line piece the Chiefs have shifted around as they look to bolster what was a weakness in their Super Bowl LV loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The former Oklahoma Sooner will join Kyle Long, Joe Thuney and Austin Blythe as the newest offensive linemen in the organization.

We had Brett Veach for 28 minutes and 43 seconds .. then this. — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) April 23, 2021

Brown was drafted by the Ravens in 2018 and was selected to the Pro-Bowl in 2019 and 2020. He played in all 48 games as a Raven and started in 42 of them.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport and Mike Garafolo, the Ravens were unable to reach an extension with the left tackle and he will play the final year of his rookie contract in Kansas City.

Orlando Brown will play left tackle, and hopefully for all sides earn a lucrative extension following the season. https://t.co/eBFu2trF3V — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 23, 2021

Brown, at 6-foot-8 and 345 pounds, will protect Mahomes blind side as the franchise looks to go to their third consecutive Super Bowl and avenge their 31-9 loss in February.

As the news of the trade made headlines, several Chiefs have already started reacting to their newest teammate.

Hell yeah!!! Another dawg to protect QB1 https://t.co/7UPfyhMvQ0 — Chris Jones (@StoneColdJones) April 23, 2021