KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Even after the NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs are adding more defensive backs to the roster.

The Chiefs said Monday they traded for Houston Texans cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr. for a conditional 2024 draft pick.

The Texans drafted Johnson in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, using the former Kentucky Wildcat at cornerback and safety. The Chiefs picked WR Mecole Hardman two selections later, then safety Juan Thornhill toward the end of that second round.

Chiefs fans might remember Johnson for his performance against Kansas City during their historic comeback vs. the Texans in the 2019 NFL playoffs.

He returned a blocked punt for a touchdown, but was also spotlighted for his struggle to cover Travis Kelce, who had three touchdowns in the game.

Johnson will join a Chiefs defensive backs room that has new free agent signing Justin Reid and four rookies drafted this past weekend. Kansas City traded up to get CB Trent McDuffie, took safety Bryan Cook in the second round, Joshua Williams in the fourth round, and Jaylen Watson in the seventh round.