Kansas City Chiefs trade lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to NY Jets

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – OCTOBER 13: Offensive guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif #76 of the Kansas City Chiefs battles defensive end J.J. Watt #99 of the Houston Texans during the game at Arrowhead Stadium on October 13, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The doctor is out. At least out of Kansas City.

The Kansas City Chiefs confirmed Tuesday they traded lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to the New York Jets in exchange for tight end Dan Brown. The deal was announced just hours before the trade deadline.

We have traded offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to the New York Jets in exchange for tight end Dan Brown. pic.twitter.com/95e6hjxyPl — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 2, 2021

Duvernay-Tardif tweeted his appreciation to the Chiefs organization and Chiefs Kingdom.

“Words cannot express how grateful I am to the Kansas City Chiefs organization. They made my dream come true by drafting me in 2014,” Duvernay-Tardif tweeted. “Thanks to Coach Reid who believed in me and supported me throughout my whole career to pursue both medical school and pro football, my two passions.”

Duvernay-Tardif also said that winning the Super Bowl in 2020 will be one of his proudest moments.

“To the Chiefs fans, thank you for your support throughout all these years,” Duvernay-Tardif wrote. “You embraced me with open arms and made a French-Canadian feel right at home in the middle of the Midwest. My Memories in Kansas City could not have been possible without you.”

Duvernay-Tardif was active, but did not play, for the Chiefs in the team’s Monday Night Football win against the New York Giants. It was the first time he was active since the Chiefs won the Super Bowl in 2020.

The Canadian doctor and professional football player opted out of the 2020 NFL season to use his medical degree on the front lines against the COVID-19 pandemic. He went from celebrating a Super Bowl win to working at a long-term care facility in his home country of Canada.

“Saying goodbye to KC is not an easy decision. When I opted out last year, I promised myself to do everything in my power to come back on the field. Joining the Jets gives me the best opportunity to play,” Duvernay-Tardif tweeted.

He was named the 2021 Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian of the Year at the ESPYS and was also named Sports Illustrated’s 2020 Sportsperson of the Year for his work.