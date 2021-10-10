Chiefs traffic warning: Some fans need an alternate route home from the game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs will be in the national spotlight again, this time on Sunday Night Football. The team returns home to face the Buffalo Bills, hoping to build on their win last week.

The stadium will be packed with thousands of fans. That means a lot of traffic leaving the game late Sunday evening. The Missouri Department of Transportation warns that other Chiefs fans won’t be the only obstacle for thousands of fans trying to get home from the stadium.

Crews are currently working on I-435 at Gregory Boulevard and Oldham Road. That stretch of the highway is reduced to two lanes of traffic. MoDOT warns the work could cause delays along southbound I-435 as fans try to get home from Arrowhead.

Alternate routes include MO Route 350 Highway, I-70, and I-470.

MoDOT asks people who find themselves in the construction zone to use the zipper merge and take turns at merge points to keep backups and delays at a minimum.

