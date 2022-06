Kansas City Chiefs players work out during an NFL football training camp practice Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tickets for the Kansas City Chiefs training camp are available now!

Starting Thursday, July 28, and going through Thursday, August 18, the Chiefs will be in St. Joseph, Missouri, at the Missouri Western State Campus for the 12th year as they prepare for the season.

A majority of practice sessions are free, but a select few sessions will require a $5 entry fee or be exclusive for season ticket members.

Wednesday, July 27 – Season Ticket Member Exclusive

Friday, July 29 – $5 Admission Fee

Saturday, July 30 – $5 Admission Fee

Sunday, August 7 – $5 Admission Fee

Tuesday, August 9 – Season Ticket Member Exclusive

Autograph sessions by position group will be available on select days as well with a full team autograph session on July 29, July 30 and August 7.

Thursday, July 28 – Linebackers

Monday, August 1 – Defensive Backs

Tuesday, August 2 – Quarterbacks, Running backs & Specialists

Wednesday, August 3 – Offensive Line & Defensive Line

Thursday, August 4 – Wide Receivers & Tight Ends

Friday, August 5 – Linebackers

Monday, August 8 – Defensive Backs

Thursday, August 11 – Quarterbacks, Running backs & Specialists

Monday, August 15 – Offensive Line & Defensive Line

Tuesday, August 16 – Wide Receivers & Tight Ends

Wednesday, August 17 – Quarterbacks, Running backs & Specialists

Thursday, August 18 – Linebackers

A maximum of six tickets can be reserved per practice and fans can reserve tickets for up to three practices. Tickets will use mobile entry and Missouri Western State charges $5 for parking per day.