KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Not only did celebrities and pro players from different leagues watch the Philadelphia Eagles trot on the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night, but there was a familiar face in the stands.

That familiar face was Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Kelce traveled to Philadelphia on Monday to watch and support his brother, Eagles center Jason Kelce, on Monday Night Football.

Broadcast cameras caught the younger Kelce sporting an Eagles jersey in the crowd, cheering on his brother. He retweeted the video of him, saying, “The city of brotherly love!! #GoBirds.”

It was just a few days after Travis and the Chiefs played against their rival Los Angeles Chargers where he caught five passes for 51 yards, averaging 10.2 yards per catch.

The duo of Super Bowl champion brothers recently launched “New Heights,” a weekly podcast that allows the brothers to keep in touch to talk football and more.

Both the Chiefs and Eagles have started the season 2-0 and are part of the remaining undefeated teams in the NFL.

The Kelce brothers have a chance to face off again in the 2023 season if both the Chiefs and Eagles finish in the same place in their divisions. However, that depends on the future of Jason Kelce’s playing career.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.