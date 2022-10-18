OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is known for getting the job done on the football field. Now he’s also getting the job done in the community.

Kelce is a member of the 2022 Lowe’s Home Team. He joined employees from the company and other volunteers Tuesday afternoon at the InterUrban Arthouse in Overland Park.

They worked to clean and renovate the outdoor community arts and event space. They improved accessibility to the area, repair fencing, install lighting, and added an awning.

The project is one of hundreds planned through Lowe’s Home Team and Lowe’s Hometowns.

“One of my favorite things since I’ve been here in Kansas City and seeing little pockets of the community like this supporting each other is absolutely amazing and kinda rejuvenating and making this old store and turning it into an amazing spot for artists and companies to come together and kinda feed off of each other. It’s a fun atmosphere. We’re definitely having some good times,” Kelce said.

Each year Lowe’s Hometowns plans to complete nearly 2,000 community projects across the country.

Lowe’s says it made the commitment to improve homes and towns while building success.

