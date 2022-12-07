KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his brother Jason, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles, launched a hit podcast about their lives and the NFL.

Now the brothers launched a clothing line based on their digital series “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce.”

The line includes t-shirts and hoodies with the show’s logo, one-liners and zingers, including one called “Kelce Jam” with stats for each brother.

“This one particularly hits home because we grew up in the era of playing arcade games, and it brings back a lot of nostalgia with the graphics of the stat line. I’m a little upset about my speed rating, I think I’m faster than that,” Jason Kelce jokingly said.

“If you’re faster than that, then I’m faster than what my speed rating is too,” Travis Kelce said.

New Heights t-shirts are priced at $36 and hoodies start at $72.

The New Heights podcast is No. 1 on both the Spotify and Apple sports podcasts lists.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes joined the Kelce brothers on last week’s episode.

