Chiefs’ Travis Kelce launches new Tru Kolors t-shirt benefiting Kansas City kids

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce has found another way to give back to local kids, this time through his clothing line.

The Chiefs tight end has teamed up with Pepsi to create a limited edition line of t-shirts on his Tru Kolors brand.

The shirts, which Kelce and Pepsi designed together, feature the message “Stay Tru” with the Kansas City skyline — an ode to the city he calls home.

Through Kelce’s Eighty-Seven & Running foundation, a portion of the proceeds from these exclusive tees will be donated to provide resources to students in historically underserved communities, including those in Kansas City.

Pepsi’s Stronger Together campaign is pitching in, too. The program has purchased a t-shirt for Pepsi frontline worker in Kansas City, which will put over $10,000 toward Eighty-Seven & Running’s work.