KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs’ injury report included a surprise Friday with the addition of the team’s star tight end ahead of the AFC Championship.

Travis Kelce is questionable to face the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. He was a full participant in Friday’s practice and is dealing with a back injury.

Kelce has not missed a game since Week 16 last season against the Pittsburgh Steelers with COVID-19.

Wide receivers Mecole Hardman and Justin Watson are also questionable for Sunday’s game.

Hardman was a limited participant in practice all week while Watson did not practice on Friday after coming down with an illness.

In positive injury news, quarterback Patrick Mahomes was a full participant in practice and didn’t carry an injury designation Friday. The eyes of the football world have been on his ankle since he injured against Jacksonville in the AFC Divisional.

Hardman was also seen returning punts at practice, something he hasn’t done much of since he returned from injured reserve.

Hardman was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 17 with an abdominal injury. He was activated to the roster on Jan. 4 but has not played since.

Tight end Jody Fortson (elbow) and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) are both listed on injured reserve and practiced all week.

Head coach Andy Reid said “there’s a chance” that Fortson could be active.