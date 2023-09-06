KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Travis Kelce has an official injury designation for Thursday’s season opener.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end has been listed as questionable for the team’s first game of the year against the Detroit Lions.

Kelce hyperextended his knee in practice Tuesday and several reports have said that his ACL is intact.

Even his brother Jason of the Philadelphia Eagles said they were waiting for swelling in the knee to go down before they ruled him one way or another.

If Kelce is ruled out before the game, Noah Gray, Blake Bell and Matt Bushman will likely be the next men up.

Gray is entering his third season with the Chiefs after being taken in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft and has flashed ability, scoring once in each of his first two seasons, hauling in 35 catches on 44 regular-season targets. He also is an adequate blocker in the run game.

Bell brings plenty of experience inside the Chiefs system, logging 13 starts in 34 total games with 19 catches and one touchdown over three seasons with Kansas City.

Bushman must be called up from the practice squad via standard elevation. He has been a practice squad stash at for the past two seasons and has only seen action in two regular season games in 2021. He has shown his ability as a pass catcher, a blocker and on special teams which is why the team has kept him around after leaving BYU.

This is what tight ends coach Tom Melvin said about Gray’s development and confidence during training camp.

“Every year you’re going to get a year better and he’s got a lot of playing time. He’s done a great job because we move him around to all the different positions we have,” Melvin said.

“(He’s a) really smart, instinctual kid, and he’s gotten better at knowing what he’s doing and perfecting that. Now in his third year, he’s starting to set things up and that’s the progression you’re looking for.”

Kelce could be placed on the inactive list or ruled out up to 90 minutes before kickoff Thursday.