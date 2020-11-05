Chiefs turn focus to Sunday’s game as Panthers running back McCaffrey returns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The last time the Kansas City Chiefs and the Carolina Panthers played at Arrowhead, things were a lot different.

The Chiefs only had one win. Andy Reid was still in Philadelphia. Carolina’s head coach Matt Rhule was also in Philadelphia, just at the collegiate level at Temple University. One of his assistants was Reid’s son Britt.

Rhule said this week he has the upmost respect for Reid.

“The things that I’ve always taken away from coach, just his consistency,” Rhule said. “He’s the same guy every day, can’t tell when you’re around them — are they winning? Are they losing? He just has a plan, and he sticks to it. He doesn’t panic, and I think as a result people respond to him.”

And according to Reid, the respect is mutual.

“Britt worked with him and told me I needed to hire him,” Reid said. “I’ve had a chance to get to know him, and I think he’s doing a great job now. I loved watching him at the college level and he did a great job there, too, so he’s good for the NFL.”

But when Sunday comes, both teams will have their eye on getting a win.

And while Patrick Mahomes has obviously seen success at Arrowhead Stadium, the visiting team has a successful player of the their own. That, of course, is running back Christian McCaffrey, who just happens to be returning this week to play against the Chiefs.

“I mean, he’s a guy that can do it all. He can catch the ball just as well as he runs the ball, and he runs the ball well, so he’s someone that can really be a mismatch for defenses,” Mahomes said. “He can run the ball between the tackles. He can have the speed to win on the outside, and he can run routes just like a receiver. Talented guy, and I’m excited to get to watch him play.”

Rhule said McCaffrey “looked like Christian,” so expect the Carolina offense to be at full strength against the Chiefs on Sunday.