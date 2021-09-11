Chiefs Tyrann Mathieu activated off COVID-19 list

Kansas City Chiefs

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Strong safety Tyrann Mathieu #32 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts to a defensive stop against the Chicago Bears in the third quarter of the game at Soldier Field on December 22, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs announced on Saturday that they have activated Tyrann Mathieu off the COVID-19/reserve list.

Mathieu tested positive for COVID-19 on September 1. He was then placed on the COVID-19/Reserve list, leaving fans to question if he would play in Sunday’s home opener against the Cleveland Browns. 

Head coach Andy Reid said in a press conference Wednesday that despite not practicing, he’d still play Mathieu against the Browns.

The Chiefs play the Browns at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest

More News

Digital First

More digital first