Chiefs Tyrann Mathieu activated off COVID-19 list

Strong safety Tyrann Mathieu #32 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts to a defensive stop against the Chicago Bears in the third quarter of the game at Soldier Field on December 22, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs announced on Saturday that they have activated Tyrann Mathieu off the COVID-19/reserve list.

Mathieu tested positive for COVID-19 on September 1. He was then placed on the COVID-19/Reserve list, leaving fans to question if he would play in Sunday’s home opener against the Cleveland Browns.

Head coach Andy Reid said in a press conference Wednesday that despite not practicing, he’d still play Mathieu against the Browns.

The Chiefs play the Browns at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.