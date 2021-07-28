Chiefs’ Tyrann Mathieu confident about contract extension but focused on football instead

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu is still waiting to cash in on a new contract.

The 29-year-old is heading into his last year of his contract he signed with the Chiefs in 2019. After two All-Pro seasons, the team doesn’t want him to become a free agent next year, and Mathieu undoubtedly wants to secure a strong deal while he’s playing well.

But so far, the two sides haven’t come to an agreement.

Regardless, Mathieu told reporters he’s not stressed about it.

“[I’m] not disappointed at all,” Mathieu said. “I think most people that know me know that I love to play football, so I have another chance to do that. It’s all about my teammates, it’s all about the guys around me — and just me continuing to try and be the person that I am.”

For now, with training camp now underway, contract talk is just a distract. His focus is on the field.

“I’m all about ball,” Mathieu told reporters Wednesday. “I love ball. It’s important for me to stay focused on that and let other things handle themselves.”

Chiefs coach Andy Reid certainly understands that.

“He said it when he came here: ‘I just want to play.’ That’s where he’s at,” Reid said. “He loves it here, and he just wants to play.”

Last month, Mathieu said he wants to stay in Kansas City long-term, and Chiefs’ owner Clark Hunt said the feeling is mutual.

“I’ve heard Tyrann say that he would like to extend his career in Kansas City, and we feel the same way about that,” Hunt said. “Hopefully, that will work out; the timing is obviously uncertain.”

Mathieu said he’s confident they’ll get a deal worked out. Until then, he’s just focused on leading the Chiefs defense and helping other players find success.