Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill has taken ‘tremendous steps’ to go from ‘speed guy’ to elite WR, coaches say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the Kansas City Chiefs get set to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers again, a lot has changed for these two teams.

At the teams’ last matchup, wide receiver Tyreek Hill torched Tampa Bay and delighted Chiefs Kingdom when he came to the sideline, took a phone and told Bucs fans, “Help is on the way.”

And Tampa Bay certainly realized they needed to put some help on Hill. After more than 200 yards and three touchdowns, they started putting the pressure on him.

“It was man coverage with no one over the top, so we don’t get that a lot, especially with him and his ability,” Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes said at the time.

“They doubled him. They doubled both he and Kelce, both on them on the same play,” head coach Andy Reid said. “Listen, it’s a tribute to him and the hard work that he’s put in.”

“Obviously I’m a return specialist, so I’m going to see a lot of single coverage throughout the whole game, but today was fun, today was great,” Hill told reporters after the Nov. 29 game. “It was competitive for me, but each and every week I try to set the mindset of working hard for this team and giving my all.”

This time, as the teams face off in Super Bowl LV, recording 200-plus yards like he did in the first game might be a more difficult task — yet still not impossible.

It’s a testament to how much the Cheetah has become more than just a fast guy on the field.

“Just don’t be a speed guy, down the field guy, just work on getting in and out of breaks and the offseason work that he does is amazing,” Chiefs wide receivers coach Greg Lewis said.

“Whether it’s dropping his hips at the top of the route, whether it’s creating separation at the line of scrimmage and then on top of that, making sure to be the best short to intermediate route runner as well, so I’ve seen him take tremendous steps,” Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said.

Some may not consider him a Top 5 receiver, but Hill’s focus is on winning — and overcoming his size, too.

“Like I’ve always been the smallest guy probably on every team I’ve been on, but I’ve always had the most heart,” he said. “With that, I’ll always outplay my height.”

So far, he’s proving that right.