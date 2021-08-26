Chiefs unveil GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium ahead of first home game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — GEHA (that’s G-E-H-A) Field at Arrowhead Stadium. That’s officially the new name for the home of the Kansas City Chiefs.

The team held a ceremony to unveil new signage at the stadium Thursday and celebrate the new naming rights partnership with GEHA.

Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt said they’ve been open for a long time to having the right partner and found it in GEHA, which has already been the team’s exclusive health, dental and vision plan partner since 2019.

“We retained Arrowhead in the name, and I think for many generations of Chiefs fans, the stadium will always be Arrowhead,” Hunt said. “But for a new generation — Patrick Mahomes’ generation — it will be GEHA Field at Arrowhead.”

Hunt said he thinks Chiefs fans understand how important good partnerships are so that the team can put a winning product on the field. The team’s star quarterback certainly values the partnership with GEHA.

“The partnership I’ve had with them the last couple years has been special,” Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said. “They think so much like I do, like the Chiefs do, like this community does — that we’re going to give back to the community as much as they give to us.”

It won’t be long before fans will get to see all the new branding in person.

The big reveal came just one day before fans will flood into GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium once again for the team’s first and only home preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings on Friday.