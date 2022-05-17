KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are teaming up with USA Football to bring a fun family-friendly fan fest and football clinic to Kansas City.

USA Football Blitz is free for kids and families in Chiefs Kingdom on Saturday, May 21 starting at 10 a.m. at the Fred and Shirley Pryor YMCA Challenger Sports Complex in Kansas City, Missouri.

Families and kids will be able to enjoy youth football clinics, yard games and giveaways

Schedule of Events

10 a.m. – Fan Fest opens

10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. – Clinic 1: Ages 5-9

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 a.m. – Clinic 2: Ages 10-14

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. – Clinic 3: Ages 5-9

2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. – Clinic 4: 10-14

3:30 p.m. – Fan Fest closes

The Chiefs Kingdom USA Football Blitz in Kansas City is one of three in partnership with the team. Blitz events are scheduled for Wichita on June 10 and Topeka on June 24.

USA Football is holding similar events in partnerships with other NFL clubs throughout the summer.