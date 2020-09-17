Chiefs use stadium tech to ID close contacts after fan at home opener tests positive for virus

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One Kansas City Chiefs fan is likely happy with the result of last week’s game, but perhaps not so pleased about the results of a recent COVID-19 test.

The fan, who was in the stands during the Chief’s victory over the Houston Texans, tested positive for COVID-19 the day after the game.

The situation has triggered a string of notifications for people who interacted with that fan at Arrowhead Stadium, according to the Kansas City Health Department.

The health department has directed 10 people to quarantine after potential exposure to this fan. This person was in an open-air box seat at the top of the lower level.

With a maximum 22% capacity, Arrowhead Stadium had less people in the stands for public health reasons as well as general fan reaction to the restrictions.

Anna Garrison’s family has had season tickets for nearly 10 years.

“This is actually a picture of us and everyone that we sit with at the AFC Championship when they won,” she said while pointing to a picture on her wall.

“Who’s your favorite player?” Garrison asked her pint-sized daughter.

“Patrick Mahomes,” Payton Garrison responded. She wore a tiny Mahomes shirt.

Anna Garrison said this year her family is opting to watch games at home.

“And just being with other people in the stadium and not just the three other people you’re in a pod with or five other people,” Anna Garrison said.

The recent positive COVID-19 test could yield insight into how effective the Chiefs’ restrictions are.

In a statement, the Kansas City Health Department said that once they were notified, “The health department’s disease investigation team quickly activated and reached out through many channels to identify and then contact the 10 people who had close contact with the individual.”

The Chiefs organization detailed the lengths they went to in their own statement. In parts, it almost sounds like a spy-surveillance move.

“The contact tracing mechanisms that the club has in place, including parking and ticket scanning data, as well as video record review, indicate that the individual who has presented positive and the individual’s party entered the stadium in compliance with mask mandates,” a portion of the Chiefs news release said.

The two organizations did not release any information about whether the fan who tested positive was experiencing any symptoms at the game or if they know where the fan contracted the virus from.