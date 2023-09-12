KANSAS CITY, Mo. — He’s known for catching passes at Arrowhead Stadium, but Monday night he rolled a strike for kids at Olathe’s Main Event.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling hosted the Yesway Super Bowling Party. The night featured two hours of unlimited fun and food for 50 kids who are Boys and Girls Club participants.

“I’m just grateful for the opportunity that I get to be around such great kids. I make them smile. They make me smile, so it’s an even trade off for me,” MVS said.

Valdes-Scantling also provided 100 toys for the kids, calling that the best part of the night.

“Seeing those kids faces, they look at us as super heroes even though we’re regular guys with not-so-normal jobs,” he said. “But to see a kid be so happy over something so small brings back the joys in life we miss out on as adults.”

MVS teamed up with Strikes for Kids, which puts on more than 100 similar events with other professional athletes around the country.

The idea is to generate funds to benefit kids and help motivate them to be the leaders of tomorrow.